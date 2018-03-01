Entertainment News
Marvel Is Dropping ‘Infinity War’ A Week Early

radionowindy Staff
Avengers

Source: Getty/ Disney / Disney/Marvel/Getty

Marvel saw the writing on the wall with Black Panther. The film studio, which has been preparing for the upcoming Infinity War film since 2008’s Iron Man has decided to move the release date for their highly anticipated film up a week. That means whatever movie thought it would have a good chance of being #1 at the box office just got its dreams crushed.

How did it happen? Well, thank Robert Downey Jr.

