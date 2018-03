Question

A man buys a horse for $60, He sells the horse for $70, He then buys the horse back for $80, And he sells the horse again for $90, In the end, how much money did the man make or lose? Or did he break even?

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: