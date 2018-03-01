New Movie Coming Starring Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio About Sharon Tate

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio will star in Quentin Tarantino’s latest feature, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Tarantino describes it as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate.” The film is set to be released worldwide on Aug. 9, 2019.

