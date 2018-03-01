The Joe and Alex Show
Demi Lovato And Ex Wilmer Valderrama May Be Getting Back Together

yoalexrapz
A source revealed that Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama are in a good place and that a rekindling of the relationship wouldn’t be all that farfetched. The source also said, “Their friendship is very important to both of them. If the timing is right, it would not be a surprise if they find their way back into a romantic relationship. Demi had some oats to sow and Wilmer has always been supportive. They needed to take a step back to be able to see things a little more clearly. They’re in a great place friendship wise and are not going to rule anything out.”

