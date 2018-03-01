Comic Actress Kristen Wiig May Be In The “Wonder Woman” Sequel

Comic actress Kristen Wiig is allegedly the top choice to play the villain role of Cheetah in the “Wonder Woman” sequel opposite Gal Gadot. Warner Bros. had no comment on the potential casting. The studio has slated the movie for Nov. 1, 2019. Insiders indicate that Wiig was always high on director Patty Jenkins’ list for the part. While it is currently unknown if Wiig is completely on board for the role, a recent meeting between Wiig and top execs began to move things in the right direction.

