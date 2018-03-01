DJ Khaled Played Kevin Hart His New Single & The Comedian Flipped Out

DJ Khaled Played Kevin Hart His New Single & The Comedian Flipped Out

Judging from Kevin Hart’s reaction, DJ Khaled’s new single is about to be fire.

DJ Khaled regularly recruits the hottest acts in music to guest on his albums. His full-length projects have evolved as he heads towards mogul status, with the most recent Grateful featuring two of 2017’s most popular songs in “I’m the One” and “Wild Thoughts.” It will be quite a difficult task to follow up the success of his last studio effort, but if there’s one person that can pull off a majorly successful project, it’s DJ Khaled. The producer, DJ, and smash album curator recently announced his forthcoming eleventh album is on the way, along with the lead single as soon as this Friday.READ MORE

 

Playlist