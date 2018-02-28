Girl Scouts Cookie Rap Goes Viral | Joe’s Need To Know News 2/28/18

-For the first in state history, Hoosiers will be able to purchase and carry out alcohol at grocery stores, package liquor stores, convenience stores, drug stores and restaurants starting this Sunday March 4. Governor Eric Holcomb plans to sign the bill at 1:30 p.m. today. The law goes into effect immediately.

-McDonald’s record holder Don Gorske is set to eat his 30,000 Big Mac. The 64 year old found fame after his brief appearance on the 2004 film “Super Size Me” has eaten two Big Macs every day since May 17, 1972 and is currently at 29,877. He was officially entered into the Guinness Book of Records last year after eating his 28,788th in front of judges and he plans to soon hit the 30,000 mark.

-A 6 year old Georgia girl has sold thousands of Girl Scout cookies after a video she made with her dad went viral. The two sing a song about Girl Scout cookies while her father is driving. She is wearing her uniform and snapping her fingers to the music. The girl sold 65 boxes of cookies when they started the video campaign. After the video was viewed more than 2 million times, she has now sold over 5,000 boxes to people all across the country. The video is below and you can also see my girl scout rap from back in the day.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: