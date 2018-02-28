The Garbage
Donald Glover Says He Feels Like “Jesus”; Slams Lady Gaga & Chris Rock

Donald Glover was interviewed in the New Yorker.  Some highlights: “People accept me now because I have power, but they still think, Oh, he thinks he’s the golden flower of the black community, thinks he’s so different. But I am, though! I feel like Jesus. I do feel chosen. “ He also said: “I went to school with white people who had less talent than me — because I’m talented as blank— and they’re doing way better than me. I went to N.Y.U. with Lady Gaga.” Then he went on to say: “Chris Rock told me, ‘Man, they wouldn’t have let me make your show back in the day.’ I’m a little better than Chris, because I had Chris to study.”

