Boxing Coach Says Jay-Z Fights Like Pee-Wee Herman

Dame Dash’s boxing coach says he thought Jay-Z fought like Pee-wee Herman. Dash appeared on “Van Lathan’s Red Pill Podcast” and the conversation turned to an underground boxing club in NYC where Dame himself, Q-Tip, Heavy D and Jay-Z would box with each other. Dame said Q-Tip was the best of the bunch, Heavy D was good too. But when asked if Jay could fight, Dash called up the boxing trainer who ran the gym and let him do the talking. The boxing coach said, “At first he couldn’t. He was like Pee-wee Herman. At first he couldn’t bust a grape. He couldn’t bust a grape, a girl would’ve beat him up. First time I put him in the ring he got waxed.” The boxing coach later went on to say Jay eventually got revenge on the person who waxed him.

