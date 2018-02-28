Blink-182 Calling For People To Boycott FedEx Over NRA Discount

Blink-182 announced they will boycott FedEx over its continued support for the National Rifle Association following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida this month. Blink-182’s frontman Mark Hoppus tweeted yesterday that he directed the band’s reps to stop using FedEx and asked fans to do the same. Hoppus tweeted, “FedEx has chosen to continue its business relationship with the NRA, despite its board member pushing conspiracies against children who survived Parkland. I’ve directed our representatives to stop using them, and encourage you to do the same.” In a statement Monday, FedEx said the company “opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians” but that it would continue offering discounts to NRA members. They also said, “FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: