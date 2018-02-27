VIDEO Kid Gets Trapped in an Elevator after Peeing on the Buttons

A boy thought it was a good idea to pee on the buttons in his elevator. After he zipped up and got ready to get off the elevator, the doors jammed up and the buttons started blinking, and eventually went dark. The boy was trapped and had to be rescued by a maintenance crew. His parents will have to pay for the damages to the elevator.

