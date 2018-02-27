The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

VIDEO Kid Gets Trapped in an Elevator after Peeing on the Buttons

joepesh
Leave a comment

A boy thought it was a good idea to pee on the buttons in his elevator. After he zipped up and got ready to get off the elevator, the doors jammed up and the buttons started blinking, and eventually went dark. The boy was trapped and had to be rescued by a maintenance crew. His parents will have to pay for the damages to the elevator.

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

joeandalexshow , video

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 weeks ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 weeks ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 1 month ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 3 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 3 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 5 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist