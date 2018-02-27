The Joe and Alex Show
People Offended Chris Pratt Offered Prayers To Kevin Smith After Heart-Attack

Director Kevin Smith says he’s lucky to be “above ground” after suffering a massive heart attack Sunday night.The “Clerks” director shared the news in a tweet early Monday, along with a selfie including tubes and a hospital gown. He tweeted, “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!” “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn defended Chris Pratt’s message of prayers and support to Kevin Smith. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor offered thoughts and prayers to Smith after he revealed he suffered a massive heart attack.  Several Twitter users slammed Pratt for the tweet.

