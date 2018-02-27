The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Taylor Swift Fans Attacked Duo Lipa On Social Media

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Taylor Swift‘s fans reportedly sent death wishes to Dua Lipa after she revealed her love of Kanye West. During a recent interview Dua Lipa chose Kanye West over Taylor Swift in a “cats-or-dog-style-quiz.” Lipa told Rolling Stone, “I wasn’t thinking about their beef. I was thinking about their music, and Taylor is amazing, but I’m such a hip-hop fan that I would probably choose Kanye over anyone.” Taylor’s fans then proceeded to flood Lipa’s Instagram with snake emojis and some even wished her dead. Lipa said, “They were sending me snake emojis for, like, three days straight. They’re like, ‘I hope you die.’ I’m like, ‘Yo! I literally didn’t say anything’”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 weeks ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 weeks ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 1 month ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 3 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 3 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 5 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist