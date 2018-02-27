Taylor Swift Fans Attacked Duo Lipa On Social Media

Taylor Swift‘s fans reportedly sent death wishes to Dua Lipa after she revealed her love of Kanye West. During a recent interview Dua Lipa chose Kanye West over Taylor Swift in a “cats-or-dog-style-quiz.” Lipa told Rolling Stone, “I wasn’t thinking about their beef. I was thinking about their music, and Taylor is amazing, but I’m such a hip-hop fan that I would probably choose Kanye over anyone.” Taylor’s fans then proceeded to flood Lipa’s Instagram with snake emojis and some even wished her dead. Lipa said, “They were sending me snake emojis for, like, three days straight. They’re like, ‘I hope you die.’ I’m like, ‘Yo! I literally didn’t say anything’”

