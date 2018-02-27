ICYMI: Kim Kardashian Shares Official Photo Of Baby Chicago West

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

ICYMI: Kim Kardashian Shares Official Photo Of Baby Chicago West

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Chicago West poses with her mom in a Snapchat selfie, of course.

Since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child and second baby girl at the top of January, we’ve only seen one glimpse of her in Kylie Jenner’s baby video.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Calls “Fake News” On Reports Of Using Surrogate For Another Baby

Some assumed that we would get an official photo of Chicago a few months later in a proper posed fashion, the same way we got a first look at North and Saint. Instead, Kim has decided to share a photo of her little girl using her family’s favourite app and one of the many filters it comes with.

READ MORE

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 weeks ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 month ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 1 month ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 3 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 4 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 5 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 5 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist