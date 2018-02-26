Kylie Jenner Gets A $1.4 Million Push Gift From Travis Scott

Must be nice to get a gift worth $1.4 million after having a baby. Travis Scott went all out and spent $1.4 million on his daughter’s mother.

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend/baby daddy Travis Scott are still going strong.

The new mother took to social media to reveal her ‘push present’ — a black Ferrari La Ferrari.

“Push present,” she said while showing off the new whip, a model that starts at $1.4 million and is no longer in production, according to Car and Driver magazine

