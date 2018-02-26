The Joe and Alex Show
Are Taylor Swift And Joe Alwynn Living Together? Things Are Getting Serious

Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn are ‘getting more serious’. These days, Swift is spending so much time at Alwyn’s north London place that his friends are joking she’s practically living with him. As the source explained, “Taylor has been spending a lot of time at Joe’s house, and has been enjoying going out with his pals to their favorite local haunts. She always tries to keep a low profile but has been having a lot of fun with the group. And some have even been joking that it’s as if she’s moved in with him, as Taylor doesn’t have her own place to live in when she’s staying in the UK.”

