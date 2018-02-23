Kylie Jenner Tweeted She Didn’t Like Snapchat Anymore; Shares Plummet

Kylie Jenner tweeted that she doesn’t use Snapchat at all or as much as she did before. Less than 24 hours after that tweet, Snapchat’s shares tanked by 7.2%, which equals $1.3 billion loss. No one can say for sure that her tweet caused the domino effect, but Kylie does have a massive influence on Snapchat’s demographic, 18 to 34 year olds. Analysts say Snapchat’s recent app redesign is the reason for the decline in active users, who hate the redesign and is forcing Snapchat to rethink things. 11 minutes later Kylie tweeted her love for Snapchat.

