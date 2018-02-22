Justin Theroux Found Love Notes Jennifer Aniston Saved From Brad Pitt

Justin Theroux found love notes Jennifer Aniston had saved from ex-husband Brad Pitt. A source tells Us Weekly, “Justin Theroux stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written. Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’ ”The source explains that impact of those little notes was huge. “Jen assured him they weren’t a big deal, but Justin wasn’t thrilled … Justin had moments of insecurity like that.” Allegedly, “Jen has struggled with the perception that she is this pathetic woman after the divorce from Brad. It played a role in her wanting to marry Justin.”

