Jimmy Kimmel Finally Explains His On-Camera Reaction To Fergie’s National Anthem

The comedian tries to cover himself.

ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Season 15

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

By now, you’ve probably watched (or avoided) Fergie‘s horrendous national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game this past weekend.

In an attempt to jazz up the song, Fergie dropped notes that were struggling for dear life and celebrities in the crowd couldn’t keep a straight face — including nighttime host Jimmy Kimmel.

He’s caught laughing on-camera during Fergie’s performance and now he’s finally explaining himself. Watch what he has to say below!

