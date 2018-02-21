The Black Eyed Peas Will Be Moving On WITHOUT Fergie

The Black Eyed Peas are moving forward without Fergie. Will.I.Am confirmed that Fergie will not be on The Black Eyed Peas’ 7th album. Will.I.Am said, “We are now a trio. I don’t know why Fergie isn’t on the project. You will have to ask Fergie that. You know we are actually capable of doing it without Fergie.” He also hinted that former Pussycat Doll, Nicole Scherzinger, may be replacing Fergie. He said, “We have a chat group called Black Eyed Peas family. It has nothing to do with making music or money. It’s about friendship. It’s the three of us and Nicole. It’s about family. Nicole is Black Eyed Peas. She is family.”

