Gossip Columnist Claims Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Went On “Secret Getaway”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux led separate lives before calling it quits. Sources say when “The Leftovers” actor was in Los Angeles he lived in the guest house of his home with Aniston in the final months of their marriage. He just felt more comfortable in the guest house than in the main house with Jen. Former gossip columnist, and host of the “Fame Is A Bitch” podcast AJ Benza, tweeted that not only did he know months ago that Jennifer and Justin were splitting, but her and Brad Pitt have been hanging out. He says he doesn’t see them getting married again but they do have a lot in common. He even said they’ve gotten together for a secret getaway. AJ is known to be someone who reveals scoop on celebrities before it gets out publicly.

