Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mariah Carey Has A Message For Fergie

Fergie better just shake it off.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Fergie‘s rendition of The National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend has everyone talking, including Mariah Carey.

No one really knows what to make of what Fergie did to The National Anthem. Her version was slow, a little jazzy, and entirely perplexing.

Having been through her own notable performance flubs, Mariah passively suggested that Fergie ignore her critics.

When TMZ.com asked what advice she had for Fergie, who is facing an onslaught of hate for performance, Mariah simply said, “Darling, nobody needs to listen to that.”

Is there really any better advice on this matter? Probably not.

RELATED STORIES:

Fergie Enlists Ciara, Kim K, And Chrissy Teigen For Hot Moms’ Music Video

Mariah Carey Snags Millions In Court Settlement With Ex-Fiance James Packer

Say WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 week ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 weeks ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 4 weeks ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 3 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 3 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 3 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 3 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 4 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 4 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist