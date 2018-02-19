Entertainment News
Blac Chyna’s Sex Tape Gets Leaked Online

Lauren Beasley
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

A sex tape that features Blac Chyna has surfaced on social media after it was apparently leaked online.

According to TMZ, the video shows Chyna performing oral sex on a mystery man. His face is never shown, but you can hear his voice. While Chyna’s face and voice is very clear in the video.

Chyna reportedly has nothing to do with this tape being leaked, and Chyna’s attorney, Walter Mosley, says he can’t comment on the video but did tell TMZ that, “It’s a criminal matter” and they’re contacting police to investigate.

Chyna is a mother of two young children, her son, King Ciaro (the child’s father is Tyga), and her daughter, Dream (her dad is Rob Kardashian).

