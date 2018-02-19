Blac Chyna’s Sex Tape Gets Leaked Online

A sex tape that features Blac Chyna has surfaced on social media after it was apparently leaked online.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to TMZ, the video shows Chyna performing oral sex on a mystery man. His face is never shown, but you can hear his voice. While Chyna’s face and voice is very clear in the video.
Chyna reportedly has nothing to do with this tape being leaked, and Chyna’s attorney, Walter Mosley, says he can’t comment on the video but did tell TMZ that, “It’s a criminal matter” and they’re contacting police to investigate.
Chyna is a mother of two young children, her son, King Ciaro (the child’s father is Tyga), and her daughter, Dream (her dad is Rob Kardashian).
SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: GETTY
13 Times Blac Chyna’s Maternity Style Was On Fleek
13 photos Launch gallery
13 Times Blac Chyna’s Maternity Style Was On Fleek
1. Blac Chyna’s Adorable Baby BumpSource:Instagram 1 of 13
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 13
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 13
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 13
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 13
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 13
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 13
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 13
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 13
11.Source:Instagram 11 of 13
12.Source:Instagram 12 of 13
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours