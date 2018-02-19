You’d Be Surprised What Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Know About Her Husband John Legend

Every marriage is different and media star Chrissy Teigen definitely proved this with her appearances on Ellen recently.

In a segment of the show called “You Don’t Know Jack About John,” Ellen asked Chrissy questions about her husband John Legend and his music career.

To put it lightly, Chrissy struggled a bit, especially when it came to knowledge of John’s Grammy wins and music numbers.

She definitely proved you don’t have to know everything about your man’s career to be in love. Check out some of her hilarious slip ups below.

