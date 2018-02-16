Justin Bieber & Quavo Join The 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Lineup

One the eve of the NBA’s annual Celebrity All-Star Game, two major players have been added to each squad and those major players are singer Justin Bieber and rapper Quavo.

Get ready, Los Angeles.@justinbieber is joining Team Lakers coached by @Rachel__Nichols in tomorrow's Celebrity All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/kM2PodfVwI — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2018

You asked. We delivered.@QuavoStuntin will be reppin’ Team Clippers coached by @katienolan in the 2018 Celebrity All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/izUOZXeeK2 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 15, 2018

Bieber will be on Team Lakers, while Quavo is on Team Clippers. Both rosters are filled with some of your favorite celebrity names including Jamie Foxx, Anthony Anderson, Common, Kris Wu, Drew Scott, Caleb McLaughlin, Nick Cannon and so many more! Plus, they have some old school hoopers like Tracy McGrady and Paul Pierce, not to mention WNBA stars Candace Parker and Stefanie Dolson.

Check out the video below, to see the full roster for Team Lakers and Team Clippers.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is scheduled to tip off on Friday, February 16th at 7 pm ET at the Verizon Up Arena in Los Angeles.

