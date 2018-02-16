Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Justin Bieber & Quavo Join The 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Lineup

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-METROPOLITAN MUSEUM

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

One the eve of the NBA’s annual Celebrity All-Star Game, two major players have been added to each squad and those major players are singer Justin Bieber and rapper Quavo.

Bieber will be on Team Lakers, while Quavo is on Team Clippers. Both rosters are filled with some of your favorite celebrity names including  Jamie Foxx, Anthony Anderson, Common, Kris Wu, Drew Scott, Caleb McLaughlin, Nick Cannon and so many more! Plus, they have some old school hoopers like Tracy McGrady and Paul Pierce, not to mention WNBA stars Candace Parker and Stefanie Dolson.

Check out the video below, to see the full roster for Team Lakers and Team Clippers.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is scheduled to tip off on Friday, February 16th at 7 pm ET at the Verizon Up Arena in Los Angeles.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 days ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 weeks ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 weeks ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 1 month ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 3 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 3 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 3 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 3 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 4 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 4 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist