The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Danica Patrick Accidentally Said Who She’s Driving For In The Indy 500

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Danica Patrick accidentally revealed who she’ll be driving for at the Indianapolis 500 in May. A reporter asked her when she was going to start getting ready for her career-ending race at the Indy 500. Patrick said “I didn’t have time to meet up with Ed and the people…Oh, (expletive), did I just say that out loud?”  The Ed she referring to was driver and team owner Ed Carpenter of Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR). Carpenter later confirmed the news saying, “Clearly Danica is not coming back to Indy as just a participant. She has the same goals that we do as a team, and that’s to be in the best position possible to win the race.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 days ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 weeks ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 weeks ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 1 month ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 3 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 3 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 3 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 3 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 4 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 4 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 4 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist