Danica Patrick Accidentally Said Who She’s Driving For In The Indy 500

Danica Patrick accidentally revealed who she’ll be driving for at the Indianapolis 500 in May. A reporter asked her when she was going to start getting ready for her career-ending race at the Indy 500. Patrick said “I didn’t have time to meet up with Ed and the people…Oh, (expletive), did I just say that out loud?” The Ed she referring to was driver and team owner Ed Carpenter of Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR). Carpenter later confirmed the news saying, “Clearly Danica is not coming back to Indy as just a participant. She has the same goals that we do as a team, and that’s to be in the best position possible to win the race.”

