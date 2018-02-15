The Garbage
Cardi B's Team Told People She Was Pregnant!

yoalexrapz
Cardi B’s team told people during Super Bowl weekend she is pregnant. After the rapper performed at the Maxim party in Minneapolis, a venue staffer asked her team if they could escort her back to her VIP room, where alcohol was flowing. One of Cardi’s reps then said she didn’t want to be in a “party atmosphere” and preferred to stay in the area by the stage and drink water. The rep then told the staffer Cardi was 3 to 4 months pregnant. Cardi and her people have repeatedly denied she’s pregnant. She said on Instagram, she wasn’t pregnant, saying, “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

