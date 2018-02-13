The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

WATCH Joe’s Wife On JEOPARDY!

joepesh
Leave a comment

Last summer my wife Lindsey took an online test to get onto Jeopardy. She did well enough on that test that she got invited to Chicago to do an in person interview, test and play in a mock game against other people trying out. She did well and got entered into the Jeopardy contestant pool, which meant she could possibly be called to being on the show sometime in the next 18 months. If they didn’t call her during the 18 months she could re-apply and go through the entire process again. Well it only took 3 months and this past fall she got a call to be on the show the Monday after Thanksgiving. We flew out to L.A on Sunday for taping and it was one of the coolest experiences of my life. The stage was larger than I had imagined and it was so cool to see my wife live out one of her life long dreams of being a contestant on Jeopardy. Check out her episode below. 

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

alex trebek , jeopardy , joeandalexshow , podcast

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 weeks ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 weeks ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 1 month ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 3 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 3 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 3 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 3 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 3 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 4 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 4 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist