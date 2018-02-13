WATCH Joe’s Wife On JEOPARDY!

Last summer my wife Lindsey took an online test to get onto Jeopardy. She did well enough on that test that she got invited to Chicago to do an in person interview, test and play in a mock game against other people trying out. She did well and got entered into the Jeopardy contestant pool, which meant she could possibly be called to being on the show sometime in the next 18 months. If they didn’t call her during the 18 months she could re-apply and go through the entire process again. Well it only took 3 months and this past fall she got a call to be on the show the Monday after Thanksgiving. We flew out to L.A on Sunday for taping and it was one of the coolest experiences of my life. The stage was larger than I had imagined and it was so cool to see my wife live out one of her life long dreams of being a contestant on Jeopardy. Check out her episode below.

