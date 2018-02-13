Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Melissa McCarthy & Tiffany Haddish To Team Up For Upcoming Film

Dreams really do come true!

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Melissa McCarthy Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Deadline  has reported that Melissa McCarthy is in the works of “finalizing a deal” to join fellow funny woman Tiffany Haddish in a comic book film adaptation of The Kitchen.

The DC/Vertigo series follows a trio of mob wives who take over after their husbands are arrested in Hell’s Kitchen, New York in the 1970s. As Deadline reports, the wives end up being a lot more vicious than their husbands ever were, which is where things get interesting. Andrea Berloff, who co-wrote Straight Outta Compton, wrote the screenplay for The Kitchen and is also set to make her debut as a director with the film. The Kitchen originally debuted in 2014 and was written by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle, and now New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment are bringing it to the big screen.

McCarthy and Haddish are both known for their strong comedic timing, which makes them an unlikely choice to tackle something that’s supposedly set to be a gritty drama.  Of course, comedy actors have transitioned from their usual funny business into serious roles in the past, but it will be interesting to see these women do the same.

This is an exciting collaboration, hopefully we get to see the film on the big screen sooner than later!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 days ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 weeks ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 weeks ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 1 month ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 3 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 3 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 3 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 3 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 3 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 4 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 4 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist