Beyonce Freaked Out On Actress For Touching Jay-Z

Beyoncé was not impressed when an actress got too close to her husband, Jay-Z. In a preview for TV One’s “Uncensored,” Tiffany Haddish talked about seeing the moment when Beyoncé confronted a woman during a party after Jay-Z’s concert. She said, “I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit. And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z. The actress touched Jay-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like ‘B-tch!’ But, she didn’t say that, her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’” Haddish continued saying, “So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened, but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet.” Haddish did not reveal the name of the actress.

