The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Beyonce Freaked Out On Actress For Touching Jay-Z

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Beyoncé was not impressed when an actress got too close to her husband, Jay-Z. In a preview for TV One’s “Uncensored,” Tiffany Haddish talked about seeing the moment when Beyoncé confronted a woman during a party after Jay-Z’s concert. She said, “I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit. And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z. The actress touched Jay-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like ‘B-tch!’ But, she didn’t say that, her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’” Haddish continued saying, “So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened, but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet.” Haddish did not reveal the name of the actress.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 weeks ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 weeks ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 1 month ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 3 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 3 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 3 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 3 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 3 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 4 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 4 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 4 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist