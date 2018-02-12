Radio One Exclusives
Queen Tings: Beyoncé Rumored To Sing At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding

radionowindy Staff
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

How much more lit can a royal wedding get? According to Star Magazine, the wedding of Suits star Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is rumored to have one more special guest: the leader of the BeyHive.

Palace busybodies are buzzing that Queen Bey has penciled in the May 19 nuptials on her calendar! “Beyonce’s planning a very special, surprise performance for the newlyweds,” blabs a moat mole. …the pop icon is beyond thrilled to be a part of the historic fairy-tale love story. “Beyonce truly considers it a crowning achievement,” squeals the source. “She can’t wait.”

So if you’re looking for a quick rundown on all the times Prince Harry decided to choose up for this wedding, check off Meghan Markle, inviting President Obama and NOW inviting Beyoncé to sing at the reception.

