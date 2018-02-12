Mom’s Are Boycotting New “Peter Rabbit” Film For Making Fun Of Allergies

Why are mom’s using the hashtag “boycott Peter Rabbit”? “Peter Rabbit” filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for making light of a character’s allergy in the film. In “Peter Rabbit” which was released this weekend, the character of Mr. McGregor is allergic to blackberries. The rabbits fling the fruit at him in a scene and he is forced to use an EpiPen. Sony Pictures says Sunday in a joint statement with the filmmakers that “food allergies and are a serious issue” and the film “should not have made light” of a character being allergic to blackberries “even in a cartoonish, slapstick way.”

