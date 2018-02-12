The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > Murder Monday

#MurderMonday PODCAST: Linda and Burt Pugach “Crazy Love”

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

It’s LOVE WEEK on The Joe and Alex Show, and Murder Monday is no exception! The twists and turns of Linda and Burt’s relationship are fit for a MOVIE.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana keeps tipsters 100% anonymous and although they work closely with law enforcement they are a NPO and receive ZERO government funding. For info, to donate or to follow open & active cases visit Crimetips.org

To volunteer email Crime@Crimetips.org

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana has already been responsible for 235 arrests this year alone! If you have a tip about a local case or illegal activity: call: 317-262-TIPS or download the mobile application P3 Tips.

Check out Ashley’s podcast for even more murder HERE.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 hours ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 weeks ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 weeks ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 1 month ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 3 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 3 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 3 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 3 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 3 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 3 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 4 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 4 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist