Joe’s Drink of the Week: The Bachelorette

Lauren Beasley
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

However, while you are making plans for a special dinner with your significant other, Joe wants you to know that he has just the drink for you and it’s so good that he believes this drink will go perfect with your dinner or desert plans.

On this week’s episode of Joe’s Drink of the Week, he once again sat down with Eric from the Red Room, where he made a special concotion called “The Bachelorette” and it truly is perfection.

Watch the full video above and learn how to make your very own Bachelorette!

Also don’t forget, to join us every Friday for the FRIDAY NIGHT TAKEOVER AT THE RED ROOM in Broad Ripple with Radio Now’s own Eliott King! Click here for more details!

