Jennifer Garner is returning to TV. The actress will be the lead on “Camping” which is a half-hour HBO sitcom written by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner. The sitcom is a remake of a 2016 show in Great Britain by the same name. It follows a domineering perfectionist who plans a camping trip for her husband’s 45th birthday.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: