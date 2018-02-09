The Joe and Alex Show
Woman At The Forefront Of #MeToo Movement Accused Of Groping Men

A female California lawmaker who has been at the forefront of the #MeToo movement is being accused by multiple men of lewd groping. Democratic State Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia is being investigated by the Assembly Rules Committee over passes she allegedly made at another lawmaker’s male aide. Daniel Fierro told Politico that in 2014, Ms. Garcia seemed drunk when she caught him alone after the Assembly’s softball game, stroked his back, squeezed his butt and tried to touch him in the groin area. Politico reported that another former staffer also came forward, claiming that Garcia was “known to speak about sexual issues to young staffers in the office, sometimes in graphic detail, and occasionally to be a hard drinker in Sacramento.”

