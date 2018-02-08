Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake Tell Their 2 Year Old About Sex

Jessica Biel is already giving her 2-year-old son some lessons on the birds and the bees. Biel says, “We’re using technical terms… we shower together, and [we say], ‘This is what I’ve got. This is what you’ve got. We just talk about it. I know it’s really young, but I really believe that if you start this early, there’s no shame. It’s a beautiful thing. You have it and mine is different and it’s cool, man. We have to respect ourselves and respect each other.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: