John Cena Is Writing A Children’s Book!

WWE Wrestler, and actor, John Cena is becoming a children’s book author. He’s got a new line of children’s books being published by Random House Books. The books will center around a family of monster trucks named Elbow Grease, Pinball, Flash, Crash, and Tank. The first book in the series will be “Elbow Grease”, a monster truck who is smaller than his four brothers but on a mission to prove that he has the guts to do big things. Cena said the books are designed to teach kids the value of perseverance and believing in yourself.

