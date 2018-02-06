Entertainment News
Watch: Lindsay Lohan Relives Her 2004 Classic, ‘Mean Girls’

"Is butter a carb?"

In a new feature for W magazine, Lindsay Lohan reveals her favorite lines from Mean Girls. Watch her reenact classic moments like “Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen. It’s not going to happen!” and more.

Playlist