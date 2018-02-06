Justin Timberlake “Devastated” People Didn’t Like His Half-Time Show

Justin Timberlake is apparently “devastated” after finding out how people slammed his Super Bowl performance. Sources say the singer is overwhelmed by the negative reactions after his performance. Allegedly, Timberlake left the field feeling great but after he found out about the sound issue he was “devastated.” According to Prince’s sister, Prince wouldn’t be mad at Justin Timberlake for using his image and voice during the Super Bowl halftime show. Prince’s Sister, Tyka Nelson, said she was pleasantly surprised by Justin’s performance, and even enjoyed his Prince tribute. She and the rest of Prince’s family knew he was planning to sing, “I Would Die 4 U,” but says they weren’t aware he was doing the video projection.

