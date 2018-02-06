Beyonce’s Dad Says Dark-Skinned Women Don’t Do Well In Music

Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles says his daughters wouldn’t be as famous if they had darker skin. The former Destiny’s Child manager said, “When it comes to Black females, who are the people who get their music played on pop radio? Mariah Carey, Rihanna, the female rapper Nicki Minaj, my kids [Beyonce and Solange].” He added that his preference for white or light-skinned black women was embedded in his childhood in a small town in Alabama. Knowles said when he met his former wife and Beyonce’s mom Tina, he thought she was white.

