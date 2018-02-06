The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Beyonce’s Dad Says Dark-Skinned Women Don’t Do Well In Music

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles says his daughters wouldn’t be as famous if they had darker skin. The former Destiny’s Child manager said, “When it comes to Black females, who are the people who get their music played on pop radio? Mariah Carey, Rihanna, the female rapper Nicki Minaj, my kids [Beyonce and Solange].” He added that his preference for white or light-skinned black women was embedded in his childhood in a small town in Alabama. Knowles said when he met his former wife and Beyonce’s mom Tina, he thought she was white.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 week ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 weeks ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 1 month ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 2 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 3 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 3 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 3 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 3 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 3 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 3 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 4 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 4 months ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 4 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist