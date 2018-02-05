Music
Suicide Hotline Calls Have Tripled Since Logic’s Grammy Performance

We're glad to see Logic's single is still contributing to a critical cause.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

When Logic first performed “1-800-273-8255” alongside Alessia Cara and Khalid at the 2017 MTV VMAs, it was a moment to be remembered. The moving performance featured real-life suicide survivors and reportedly boosted suicide hotline calls by 50 percent. Following another rousing performance of his hit single at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, Logic has done it again, with calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline reportedly being tripled.

The organization tweeted a thank you message to Logic shortly after he took the stage, commending him for sharing his strength and their services with the public.

“Logic’s performance during the 2018 Grammys was an incredible moment in suicide prevention,” Frances Gonzalez, director of communications for the suicide prevention organization, recently told CNN. “By sharing a message of hope and taking the stage with individuals who have been personally affected by suicide, Logic demonstrated on a global scale that healing is happening every day for people in crisis, and that there is help available.”

Taking notes from the hotline spike that occurred after the VMAs—as well as the spike that occurred in April 2017 when the song was first released and resulted in the second-highest call volume in NSPL’s history—the organization says it coordinated with Logic ahead of his Grammy performance to prepare for another increase in calls.

From the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We’re committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness. Call at 1-800-273-8255.

