Is Cardi B Going On Tour With Bruno Mars?

Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City and now they might be performing together on tour.

This week, Bruno teased that he’s planning to bring his 24k Magic Tour back to the U.S. for one last hurrah to celebrate his historic win at the Grammys and he took a step further by adding that he would be bringing along a very special guest, Cardi B. See his tweets below:

What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time….. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

Annndddd…what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!! — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

No dates or venues have been announced as of yet.