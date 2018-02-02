Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters

#BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Kim Kardashian is prepping for Valentine’s Day by sending V-Day cards to her lovers and her haters. She’s made a list and checked it twice and it appears everyone is getting a card this month.

Kim Kardashian posted a video of her Valentine’s Day list and she’s broken them down into three categories. The red category is for everyone she absolutely loves. They’ll probably be getting extremely large gifts. The middle category are for her friends and the blue category is for her haters. Some names found in blue include her former BFF Blac Chyna, Bette Midler, Wendy Williams and Taylor Swift.

 

 

