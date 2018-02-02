Joe’s Drink of the Week: The Big Game Cocktail

The ultimate football game takes place this weekend, and we can’t wait to see who will come out victorious this Sunday against the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

However, while you watch the game, your definitely gonna need something good to drink as you cheer and scream at the television and Joe of The Joe & Alex Show, has just the drink for you! On this week’s episode of Joe’s Drink of the Week, he sat down with Eric from the Red Room, where he made a special concotion called “The Big Game Cocktail” and truly is the perfect combination of whiskey, sprite and a splash of something special to make the ultimate game day drink!

Watch the full video above and learn how to make your very own Big Game Cocktail!

Also don’t forget, to join us every Friday for the FRIDAY NIGHT TAKEOVER AT THE RED ROOM in Broad Ripple with Radio Now’s own Eliott King! Click here for more details!

