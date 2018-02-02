Joe's Drink of the Week
Home > Joe's Drink Of The Week

Joe’s Drink of the Week: The Big Game Cocktail

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

The ultimate football game takes place this weekend, and we can’t wait to see who will come out victorious this Sunday against the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

However, while you watch the game, your definitely gonna need something good to drink as you cheer and scream at the television and Joe of The Joe & Alex Show, has just the drink for you! On this week’s episode of Joe’s Drink of the Week, he sat down with Eric from the Red Room, where he made a special concotion called “The Big Game Cocktail” and truly is the perfect combination of whiskey, sprite and a splash of something special to make the ultimate game day drink!

Watch the full video above and learn how to make your very own  Big Game Cocktail!

Also don’t forget, to join us every Friday for the FRIDAY NIGHT TAKEOVER AT THE RED ROOM in Broad Ripple with Radio Now’s own Eliott King! Click here for more details!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 5 days ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 1 week ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 weeks ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 2 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 2 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 3 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 3 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 3 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 3 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 3 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 3 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 4 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 4 months ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 4 months ago
10.12.17
Playlist