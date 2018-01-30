The Garbage
Republic Records President Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Charlie Walk, music label exec and judge on “The Four” has been accused of sexual harassment by a former employee. Tristan Coopersmith claims Walk — currently prez of Republic Records — harassed her while they worked together at Sony Music. In an open letter, Tristan wrote, “For a year I shuddered at the idea of being called into your office, where you would stealthily close the door and make lewd comments about my body and share your fantasies of having sex with me. I was 27.” She says she repeatedly reminded Walk, her boss at the time, he was married with kids, but claims it had no impact. Tristan claims Walk would grab her leg under the table dinner meetings, sometimes while his wife was sitting across from them.

