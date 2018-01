The first ratings numbers are in for Sunday night’s Grammys on CBS.. and they aren’t great. An estimated 19.8 million people watched, that’s down 24% from 2017. According to Billboard, the show may end up being an all-time Grammy’s low when the final numbers are crunched. Experts say there could be a number of reasons for the decline: too much politics, too long, at three and a half hours, and a lack of nominees on the level of Adele or Beyonce.

