Check Out The “Celebrity Big Brother” Cast List!

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigualt — who exited the Trump administration last year — was unveiled as one of the contestants for the CBS reality show “Celebrity Big Brother” in a promo aired by the network during the Grammy Awards.

Omarosa is a veteran of reality shows: she appeared on the first season of NBC’s “The Apprentice” with Donald Trump, and then returned for “Celebrity Apprentice,” among others. She served as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the Trump Administration, but resigned her post in December.

She’ll be joined by Shannon Elizabeth (“American Pie), Keshia Knight Pulliam (“Cosby Show”), Brandi Glanville (“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Marissa Jaret Winokur (“Hairspray”), James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”), Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, Ross Matthews (aka Ross the Intern), Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, and UFC fighter Chuck Liddell.

The new season of the reality show will start on February 7 and run through February 25.

