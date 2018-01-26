The Joe and Alex Show
Kevin Spacey’s Brother Says He Had A “Creepy” Relationship With Their Mom

Kevin Spacey’s brother claims in his new book that the actor is “worse” than their Nazi rapist father– and also accuses him of having a “creepy” relationship with their mother. Randy Fowler was raped by their dad over 50 times when he was 14. He says, “All my life I thought I had protected Kevin from my father and it turns out it’s all for nothing because he’s worse than my father.” Randy added, “He’s worse because he had wealth and power and with that you get influence.” Fowler also claims his brother had a creepy relationship with their mother, acting clingy and jealous around her… and treating her more like “a lover” than a mother.

