A Polish Immigrant Is Being Deported For Stalking Katy Perry

A Polish immigrant who has been stalking Katy Perry on her tour is now in the process of being deported. The stalker has been found guilty on number of charges, including felony aggravated stalking, misdemeanor loitering and resisting arrest. The stalker has attended Katy’s concerts in Toronto, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago, and Michigan. He’s been caught breaching a security area to join Katy backstage during a concert, following her to a steakhouse for dinner and even hiding in a stairwell at a hotel she was staying at.

