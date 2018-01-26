The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

A Polish Immigrant Is Being Deported For Stalking Katy Perry

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

A Polish immigrant who has been stalking Katy Perry on her tour is now in the process of being deported. The stalker has been found guilty on number of charges, including felony aggravated stalking, misdemeanor loitering and resisting arrest. The stalker has attended Katy’s concerts in Toronto, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago, and Michigan. He’s been caught breaching a security area to join Katy backstage during a concert, following her to a steakhouse for dinner and even hiding in a stairwell at a hotel she was staying at.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 1 day ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 weeks ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 2 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 2 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 2 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 2 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 2 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 3 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 3 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 3 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 4 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 4 months ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 4 months ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 7 months ago
07.13.17
Playlist